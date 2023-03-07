Baozun (BZUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.
BZUN stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 186,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 689,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baozun by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Baozun by 27.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $2,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
