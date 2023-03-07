Baozun (BZUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.

Baozun Stock Performance

BZUN stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 186,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 689,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baozun by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Baozun by 27.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $2,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Baozun

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

