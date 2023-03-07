Barrington Research Raises ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $138.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

ICF International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $114.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.57. ICF International has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. ICF International’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICF International will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. ICF International’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $42,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 268.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

