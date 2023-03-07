Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Recommended Stories

