Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in B2Gold by 19.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 82,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

BTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

