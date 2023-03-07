Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bakkt by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKKT shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

In other news, CEO Gavin Constantine Michael sold 340,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $540,603.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,446,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,009.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,492.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gavin Constantine Michael sold 340,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $540,603.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,446,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,009.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,552 shares of company stock worth $885,128. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bakkt stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

