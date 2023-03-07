Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $80,000 Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $81,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Barrington Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iHeartMedia Stock Up 7.9 %

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IHRT opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

iHeartMedia Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.