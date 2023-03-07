Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $97,000 Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,900 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,179 shares in the company, valued at $909,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.20 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 399.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

