Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $107,000 in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 93.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 66.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 17.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 277.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARVL stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Arrival has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Separately, Cowen downgraded Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

