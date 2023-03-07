Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $114,000 in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Chimerix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chimerix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 568,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,832,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,115,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 636,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,764,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Chimerix had a net margin of 509.01% and a return on equity of 113.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

