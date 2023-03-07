Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $97,000 in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLK stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $460.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.50.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

