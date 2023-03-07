Bayesian Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 22.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 25,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 137,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in 8X8 by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 23,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

Shares of EGHT opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $604.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

