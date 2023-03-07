Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $85,000 Investment in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 89bio by 33.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETNB opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

