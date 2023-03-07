Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,380 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,090,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 415.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 51,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of MITK opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.86 million, a PE ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

