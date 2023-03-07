Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences Price Performance

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $231.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $31,184.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,419.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SELB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.