Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,800 CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 823.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 293,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 262,118 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoreCivic Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $85,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,457.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,457.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $311,110 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.63%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 898.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.