Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 27,900 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

AHT stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $160.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.28. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

