Bayesian Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 196.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 263.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Adecoagro Profile

NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $908.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.02. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.