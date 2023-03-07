Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 93,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.