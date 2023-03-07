Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after acquiring an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,051,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Generac by 11,907.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 229,328 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.64.

GNRC stock opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $328.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

