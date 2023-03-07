Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,207 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 28,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.
Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $120.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22.
Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.
Cincinnati Financial Profile
Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.
