Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $16,274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 298,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,410 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of J stock opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,832 shares of company stock worth $2,071,175 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

