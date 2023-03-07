Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 52,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Bionano Genomics Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on BNGO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bionano Genomics (BNGO)
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
- The Stock That Tripled in a Day…And May Not Be Done
Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.