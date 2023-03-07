Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 52,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNGO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bionano Genomics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 3,548,719 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,617,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 595,830 shares during the period. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

