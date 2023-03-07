Bioventus (BVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.
Bioventus Price Performance
Shares of BVS opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $12,712,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 191,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bioventus Company Profile
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.
Featured Stories
