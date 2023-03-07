Bioventus (BVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of BVS opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $12,712,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 191,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioventus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

