Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $432.10 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $22,376.07 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $432.10 billion and approximately $16.01 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00552356 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00168475 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00038526 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000719 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,310,737 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.