Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $432.10 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $22,376.07 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $432.10 billion and approximately $16.01 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00552356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00168475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00038526 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,310,737 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

