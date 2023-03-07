Bitcoin Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $152.72 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $152.72 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $123.57 or 0.00551989 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,381.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00168557 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00038521 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000719 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,330,606 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
