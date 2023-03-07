Bitcoin Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $152.72 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $152.72 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $123.57 or 0.00551989 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,381.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00168557 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00038521 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,330,606 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

