BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,290,272 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.55% of Option Care Health worth $603,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OPCH opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

