BlackRock Inc. Acquires 813 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.99% of Chemed worth $583,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $516.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $539.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

