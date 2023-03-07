BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,152,207 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $606,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

NYSE CCEP opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

