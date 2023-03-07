BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,844,839 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844,839 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ormat Technologies worth $602,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,054,000 after acquiring an additional 743,545 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 421.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 329,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after buying an additional 266,367 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,890,000 after buying an additional 214,353 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 568.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 102,124 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 75,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45.
Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.03%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ORA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
