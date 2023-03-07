BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,844,839 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844,839 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ormat Technologies worth $602,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,054,000 after acquiring an additional 743,545 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 421.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 329,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after buying an additional 266,367 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,890,000 after buying an additional 214,353 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 568.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 102,124 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 75,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.