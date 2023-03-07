BlackRock Inc. Buys 73,055 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.49% of Acadia Healthcare worth $604,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $60.86 and a one year high of $89.85.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

