BlackRock Inc. Buys 73,055 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.49% of Acadia Healthcare worth $604,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Acadia Healthcare Price Performance
Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $60.86 and a one year high of $89.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.