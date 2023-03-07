BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,064,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 835,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.96% of Range Resources worth $607,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

