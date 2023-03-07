BlackRock Inc. Has $531.48 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,895,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Exelixis worth $531,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,870 shares of company stock worth $3,496,567 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

