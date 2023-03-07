BlackRock Inc. Has $540.82 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,360,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.10% of ExlService worth $540,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 5,059.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,274,000 after acquiring an additional 174,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 49.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 89.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,340,000 after acquiring an additional 122,948 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Fibig bought 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,449,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company's stock.
ExlService Stock Performance
Shares of ExlService stock opened at $167.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.39 and its 200-day moving average is $171.52. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.87 and a one year high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
