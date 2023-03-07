BlackRock Inc. Has $554.42 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $554,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $156.41 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.