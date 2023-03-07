BlackRock Inc. Has $599.72 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,448,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.17% of Whirlpool worth $599,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 12.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 15.2% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $203.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.96%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

