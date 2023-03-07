BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.00% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $534,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.2 %

IBKR stock opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares in the company, valued at $142,378,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,400 shares of company stock worth $13,946,636. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

