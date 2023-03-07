BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,610 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Portland General Electric worth $535,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $57,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 50.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,740,000 after acquiring an additional 611,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 41.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 405,077 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

