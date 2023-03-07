BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,125,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,892 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.46% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $553,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ASO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,579,581. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

