BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.55% of Invesco worth $595,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 99.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 166.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 33.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth $151,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

