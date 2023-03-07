BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 92,688 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.93% of Saia worth $599,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.82.

Insider Activity at Saia

Saia Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock worth $10,488,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA opened at $292.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.40 and its 200-day moving average is $228.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.