BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,820,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,226 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $553,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,952,000 after buying an additional 435,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,084,000 after buying an additional 227,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,903,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,413,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,023,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,081,000 after buying an additional 168,410 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

