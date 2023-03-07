BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,561,794 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,317,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561,794 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ovintiv worth $612,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,185,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

