BlackRock Inc. Sells 184,784 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,495,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $544,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at about $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 555.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,353,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,146,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

