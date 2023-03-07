BlackRock Inc. Sells 392,774 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,396,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392,774 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.82% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $577,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.