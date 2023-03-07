BlackRock Inc. Sells 430,319 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,172,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.67% of Old National Bancorp worth $562,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 69.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.