BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,888,508 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of IDACORP worth $583,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDA opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

