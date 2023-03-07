BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,296 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.79% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $535,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.72.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

