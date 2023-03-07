Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,600 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 31st total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Boxlight Stock Performance

BOXL opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.90. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Boxlight to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Boxlight Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 729,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boxlight by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Boxlight by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

