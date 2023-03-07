Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,600 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 31st total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BOXL opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.90. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Boxlight to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.
