Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,097 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Select Energy Services worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,558,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 221,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 62,529 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after buying an additional 884,022 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 2,806,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 311,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 451,274 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $967.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Select Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.