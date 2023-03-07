Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $835,000 Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,664,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $78.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 47.03%.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

